Pipes ensured USK’s basketball players a win in Nymburk with a neck-breaking three-pointer

The Praguers, who had lost the previous two matches at home to Nymburk, got off to a great start. They dominated the opening quarter 27:16, also thanks to the cannonading of Ondřej Švec, who in the end shot four three-pointers within two minutes and hit each time.

“In the beginning, we didn’t approach the match as we should have. We put blood into our opponents’ veins in the beginning. We just let them go. If we give everyone space, we can’t be surprised that they make 18 three-pointers,” Nymburk coach Ladislav Sokolovský said after the match.

The visitors led by as many as 15 points, but Nymburk erased the deficit in the second quarter and then the teams battled for the lead. In the last ten minutes, the home favorite usually had a slight upper hand, but Pipes took control of the end. The league’s top scorer first cut the difference to two points half a minute before the end, and then at the very end ran across the entire court and hit a three-pointer from the sideline despite the tight defense of two players. Nymburk then threw away their last chance when Sehnal’s sack was not handled by Lockett.

🦉The owls are returning the series to Folimanka, they succeeded in the second sensation 🦉 ⚫️Pipes decided the match with an incredible action 2 seconds before the end of the match 📅5. kolo Play-off Kooperativa NBL 2022/2023 🏀ERA Basketball Nymburk – USK Prague 88:89 pic.twitter.com/wdjcG84uRc — USK Prague (@uskpraha) May 1, 2023

“In the last two minutes, we had the task of not letting them shoot three-pointers and we had to push them to go into the attack. We let them make two three-pointers. I’m not saying that it was free, but I still lacked a hand in front of the shooter,” Sokolovský was angry . See also Basketball Bundesliga: Alba Berlin again leaders after Würzburg victory

Pipes scored a game-high 30 points, including six 3-pointers on nine attempts. “I’m the best shooter, but it’s thanks to my teammates who are looking for me. Both teams really wanted to win at the end and it was great basketball, the way it should be in the playoffs,” Pipes boasted. Švec had 19 points (including five threes) and 10 rebounds. Gilyard was the home team’s top scorer with 20 points. The guests won 18:11 on three-pointers.

“We got the series back to Folimanka and it’s going to be a huge party to enjoy together. I wanted the players to have big dreams and we’re going to continue to dream big. Pipes has shown that he’s a really big tight end player ,” USK coach Francesco Tabellini said.

Brno succeeded at home in the quarter-finals for the first time. It led most of the match, and Opava’s 12 three-pointers did not help to end the series. The home team gave only five of them. Pointer led the second best team of the extension section to victory with 28 points, Culpepper gave five points less. The best scorer of the acting vice-champion was captain Šiřina, who scored 19 points.

“We had about 20 losses, from which we got around 30 points. We cannot afford that. We have to play five on five, that’s where we have a chance. I believe that we will win the fourth game at home,” said Opava winger Luděk Jurečka.