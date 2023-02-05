Home Sports Pippen has launched a collection of a thousand NFT sneakers
Sports

Pippen has launched a collection of a thousand NFT sneakers

Pippen has launched a collection of a thousand NFT sneakers

The 1990s Chicago Bulls double-threepeat legend and NBA Hall of Fame inductee, Scottie Pippentook its first step into Web3 with the launch of a collection of NFTs that sold out in 77 seconds.

The number 33 of the Bulls captained by “His Airness” Michael Jordan created in collaboration with Orange Comet a series of 1000 digital assets depicting futuristic sneakers that can be worn in any virtual space built on the Ethereum blockchain and in other platforms based on other blockchains, effectively making them an equipable item on the avatars of the already existing major metaverse platforms.

As with most NFT projects, Scottie Pippen’s also delivers exclusive advantages to its buyerswith the possibility for 33 lucky ones to also receive real sneakers or for another 33 to access exclusive discounts in some brand stores that have joined the initiative, in addition to the possibility reserved for one or two users to win a dinner with the former player, a tour of his hometown or a round of golf in his company.

