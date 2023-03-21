A dream start to spring for Pippo Inzaghi, former center forward of Juventus and Milan and the national team, now coach of Reggina in Serie B. born Emilia, the second daughter of the coach and his partner Angela Robusti. The little girl was born in the hospital in Brescia, the city where the parents of the former Rossoneri’s partner, world champion in Germany 2006, live. The news was given by Inzaghi himself with a post on his Instagram profile: Today, the first day of spring you came Emilia, our immense joy. Mom, a rock, is recovering. With a heart full of love we thank you for the best wishes, she reads her.