Pippo Inzaghi turns 50: Milan, at the supermarket with his son, his partner Angela, the relationship with his brother Simone

Pippo Inzaghi turns 50: Milan, at the supermarket with his son, his partner Angela, the relationship with his brother Simone

Today, Wednesday 9 August, Pippo Inzaghi turns 50. The figure impresses me a bit, for the children they make me feel young and fill me with energy. I’ve never let age influence my judgment of people. I’ve always thought that it’s the years you feel inside that really count, not the ones shown on your identity card. When I was little, for example, my grandparents were fit and took me everywhere, he said in an interview published in Sportweek on Saturday August 5th. And again: I would have drawn my life exactly like this: I was lucky, everything fell into place and now I can enjoy a wonderful family. Here, only in this sense, age sometimes scares me a little: I would like to enjoy all this joy and love for as long as possible. The furthest memory I carry with me? Holidays with parents and grandparents. Simone and I played with the ball all day long. Especially the periods in Deiva Marina were beautiful: shots and passes on the beach, every now and then we made mistakes and hit some glass. The toilet managers got angry and we hid in the sand. All moments that he also remembered in his autobiography The right time.

August 9, 2023 | 06:52

