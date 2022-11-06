Gerard Pique delivered a soulful speech after his final game as a Barcelona player at Camp Nou on Saturday.

After announcing his intention to retire, Pique played his final game as a Barcelona player at Camp Nou against Almeria on Saturday. The centre-back was captain of the team and received a huge round of applause when he was replaced. Pique then circled the field after the final whistle and delivered an affectionate speech to the fans.

“First of all, it’s all thanks. Thanks to my colleagues, the club staff, everyone on the pitch, to those who help us keep going every day. Thanks to the board for their support over the years. In life, with age, You realize that sometimes love is about letting go. A loving relationship, full of passion, I think it’s time to leave, give us some space, give us some freedom. I’m sure I’ll be here in the future “This is not a goodbye, I left many years ago, but then I came back. I was born here and I will be buried here.”

With Pique leaving Barcelona, ​​his status as a club legend is certain. The defender helped the team to 30 trophies during his time at the club and won every major honour he could get his hands on. Pique has previously admitted that it would be his dream to return to the club and run for president in the future, so it would not be surprising to see him return to Camp Nou as a non-player at some point.

