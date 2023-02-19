Home Sports Piqué is ‘erased’ from the After Kings
Piqué is ‘erased’ from the After Kings

02/19/2023 at 23:26

CET


The president of the Kings League announced that he does not want to be part of the live broadcast that will be broadcast tomorrow

The reason could be found in the controversy that took place in the match between Rayo de Barcelona and Annihiladores

Gerard Piqué will not be in tomorrow’s After Kings. The president of the Kings League announced his absence through a brief message in which he stressed that he simply does not feel like it. “Tomorrow I won’t be at the After Kings. I don’t feel like it.”

The exazulgrana has not given more reasons to explain his absence, although one of them could be found in the first match of the day between Rayo de Barcelona and Aniquiladores (3-2). The controversy broke out when the referee forgot about a rule of the 1 vs 1 card and Piqué, from the box, intervened to order the last two minutes to be repeated. This has blown up Spursito and Juan Guarnizo, who have been open critics of the league.

Surely part of the ‘show’, but DjMariio has contributed to further fuel the controversy. The president of Ultimate Móstoles has posted a screenshot of the WhatsApp group of the presidents in which it was seen how Piqué had left the group. We’ll see what they have prepared for tomorrow’s live show.

