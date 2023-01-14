Home Sports Piqué, Shakira, La Liga and the thousand activities of the former centre-back
Piqué, Shakira, La Liga and the thousand activities of the former centre-back

Piqué, Shakira, La Liga and the thousand activities of the former centre-back

The (controversial) song by the Spaniard’s former partner made a splash, with references to Ferrari, Renault, Rolex and Casio, but in the meantime the former Barcelona midfielder consoles himself with the Kings League and plays worthy of La Liga

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Gerard Piqué, the news factory. The former Barça centre-back has retired (at least for now) and hasn’t played football since last November 5, but he has such an intense life that people keep talking about him. For better or for worse. This week then was exaggerated. First of all for the publication of the song by Shakira, her ex-girlfriend, the superhit with Bizarrap. But also for the breaking of the agreement between Kosmos (the company founded and chaired by Piqué) and the ITF (international federated tennis) for the management of the Davis Cup. And then there’s the Kings League, the 7-a-side football championship organized by Piqué himself with a group of friends who make plays on Twitch that are the envy of those in La Liga. So let’s dive into the variegated world of “Geri”, a guy whose days seem to last 30 hours.

