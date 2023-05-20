Home » Piqué surprises with a new photo with Clara Chía
Piqué surprises with a new photo with Clara Chía

Piqué surprises with a new photo with Clara Chía

05/20/2023 at 23:00

The former Barça soccer player posted a snapshot with his new partner on vacation and without a shirt

Piqué accompanied the post with an orange heart

Gerard Piqué is used to surprising. The former FC Barcelona soccer player has dedicated himself to his business world after announcing his official retirement from soccer, and his private life has been on the lips of many.

The current president of the Kings League He has decided to use his social networks to share a new photo with his current partner, Clara Chía.

It is the second snapshot that both share publicly after their relationship and their break with their former partner became known, Shakira.

See also  The Alchemy of Kensuke Koike (Photo)

