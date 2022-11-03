Gerard Piqué, with a video published in the form of a tweet on his official account, has announced that, in the coming days, he will leave Barcelona. The Spanish central defender, who is now 35 years old and who has won everything there was to win in his career, has blown everyone away. Lately his performances had left something to be desired, to the point that the coach Xavi – his former partner in many battles ended triumphantly – relegated him to the bench.

Piqué’s farewell to football (and Barça) with a moving video: “Saturday the last game, but I’ll be back” news/lannuncio_di_piquelascio_il_barcellona-12217407/&el=player_ex_12217499″>

«From an early age – his words – I didn’t want to be a footballer, I wanted to play for Barça. Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about that child, that Gerard. I would have told him that he would have crowned all his dreams, that he would have played in the first team and would have won everything, that he would have been champion of Europe and the World, playing with the best players; that he would be a captain and that he would build lasting friendships. I left and went back. Barcelona gave me everything, you fans gave me everything. And now that everything is done, I announce my decision to you. I have decided that it is time to close this circle. I always said that after Barça there would be no other teams, and it will be like that. Saturday will be my last match at Camp Nou. I will become a fan, I will pass on the love for Barça to my children, as my family did with me. And you know it: sooner or later, I’ll be back. See you at the Camp Nou ».