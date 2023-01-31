Clara Chia Marti she was rushed to a hospital in Barcelona for symptoms of anxiety. She revealed it “El Periódico”, in the column “Mamarazzis”.

As reported by the Spanish media, Gerard Piqué’s new girlfriend would not bear the pressure of the press and that on social media. The 22-year-old was admitted to a private clinic in Barcelona, ​​​​the Quirónsalud hospital, after suffering an anxiety attack. The enormous media exposure following the release of Shakira’s single was not easy to manage.