Home Sports Piqué’s girlfriend can’t handle the media pressure: hospitalization for an anxiety attack
Sports

Piqué’s girlfriend can’t handle the media pressure: hospitalization for an anxiety attack

by admin
Piqué’s girlfriend can’t handle the media pressure: hospitalization for an anxiety attack

The reaction of the player’s girlfriend to the media exposure

Clara Chia Marti she was rushed to a hospital in Barcelona for symptoms of anxiety. She revealed it “El Periódico”, in the column “Mamarazzis”.

As reported by the Spanish media, Gerard Piqué’s new girlfriend would not bear the pressure of the press and that on social media. The 22-year-old was admitted to a private clinic in Barcelona, ​​​​the Quirónsalud hospital, after suffering an anxiety attack. The enormous media exposure following the release of Shakira’s single was not easy to manage.

January 31 – 10:27

© breaking latest news

See also  Salzburg-Milan, Pioli: "The point is fine, but we lacked quality"

You may also like

Messi, does the World Cup change everything? Here’s...

Fabio Quagliarella: his 40 years between diet, passions...

The national football team has no progress in...

Cobolli Gigli: “I hope Juve aren’t hit but...

Tiger father has no dog daughter, Tian Liang’s...

Vidal plays little but is criticized all the...

Giovanni Simeone between Naples, his wife Giulia and...

Greenwashing alert: that’s what it’s about. “Lack of...

Virtus Verona, football players convicted of gang rape...

Brazil, tragedy in minor football: the Vila Maria...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy