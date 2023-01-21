Home Sports Piqué’s girlfriend does not hide: “Sometimes uncomfortable situations, stopped on the street”
Piqué's girlfriend does not hide: "Sometimes uncomfortable situations, stopped on the street"

Piqué's girlfriend does not hide: "Sometimes uncomfortable situations, stopped on the street"

The latest on the couple chat

‘BZRP Music Session #53’ is undoubtedly the most popular song of the moment. Shakira threw several poison darts at Gerard Piqué and his current partner, Clara Chía.

According to some media, Gerard Piqué’s new girlfriend would have stopped going to work in his company due to the strong tension between her and the former footballer. But the journalist Laura Fa ‘Mamarazzis’ has denied the rumors of crisis. The regular collaborator of ‘Sálvame’ told in her podcast that the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía is going through the best moment of her. “The bond between them is getting stronger and stronger. She is serene, even if the situation has sometimes been uncomfortable because it is bad to be recognized or to be stopped on the street”. Laura Fa continued: “Clara Chia does not hide. She continues to go to work and leads a normal life”.

January 20, 2023

