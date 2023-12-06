Pirates add Marco Gonzales in trade with Braves

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a bold move on Tuesday, acquiring pitcher Marco Gonzales and cash from the Braves in exchange for a player to be determined. Gonzales had been pitching for the Mariners this season, but was part of a five-player trade between Seattle and Atlanta during the Winter Meetings.

In his 10 starts for the Mariners in 2023, Gonzales struggled, posting a 5.22 ERA. The left-hander, who is set to earn $12.25 million next year, also dealt with forearm injuries for much of the season and underwent season-ending surgery in August.

The Pirates are hoping that Gonzales can regain his form and provide a boost to their pitching staff as they look to improve for the upcoming season. Only time will tell if this trade will pay off for Pittsburgh.

