Pirates Rally Late to Beat Royals 6-3, Hayes Hits Game-Winning Homer

Pittsburgh Pirates Secure 6-3 Victory over Kansas City Royals with Late-Inning Heroics

In a thrilling matchup on Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates emerged victorious with a 6-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. Ke’Bryan Hayes played the role of hero, smacking a two-run homer in the eighth inning to erase a one-run deficit and secure the win for his team.

Hayes showcased his power as he launched his 11th home run of the season, sending the ball soaring 424 feet into the left-center field. This clutch shot provided the Pirates with the much-needed momentum to turn the game in their favor. It was a significant moment for Hayes and his team, as they aim to string together three consecutive wins – a feat they have accomplished only once since the All-Star break.

The Pirates’ victory was further solidified in the ninth inning, thanks to Liover Peguero’s three-run homer and an error that allowed Jack Suwinski to score. These additional runs widened the gap and put the game out of reach for the Royals.

Luis Ortiz, who stepped in as a reliever, was instrumental in stifling the Royals’ offense. He allowed just one run and three hits over five innings, ultimately earning the win with his stellar performance. On the other side, Carlos Hernandez, one of the five pitchers utilized by Kansas City, took the loss after yielding the crucial home run to Hayes.

Individual performances from both teams highlighted the game. For the Pirates, the Dominicans Endy Rodríguez went 4-2 with a run scored, while Peguero had an impressive night, going 4-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

Representing the Royals, Venezuelan players Maikel García had a 4-0 night, and Salvador Pérez went 4-1. Puerto Ricans MJ Meléndez scored a run with a 4-1 performance, Nelson Velázquez added a run with a 3-1 display, and Freddy Fermín contributed two RBIs with a 4-2 outing. Cuban player Dairon Blanco went 2-0 in the matchup.

Following their back-to-back wins, the Pirates aim to complete a three-game winning streak as they face off against the Royals once again this Wednesday. As the season progresses, both teams strive to establish their dominance in their respective divisions and build momentum heading towards the playoffs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

