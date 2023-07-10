Pirates Snap Skid with 4-2 Win over Diamondbacks

Title: Pittsburgh Pirates End Losing Streak with 4-2 Victory over Arizona Diamondbacks

Date: [Current Date]

PHOENIX — The Pittsburgh Pirates emerged victorious on Sunday, breaking their four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ji Man Choi’s two-run homer in the second inning ignited the Pirates’ offense, while the combined efforts of seven Pittsburgh pitchers limited the Diamondbacks to a mere four hits.

Choi’s homer off Zach Davies (1-5) set the tone for the Pirates, who showcased their strong bullpen performance after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Arizona the previous day. The Pirates’ pitching staff took turns shutting down the Diamondbacks, with Osvaldo Bido (1-1) allowing just one hit in 1 1/3 innings and closer David Bednar securing his 17th save in 18 chances despite a late walk in the ninth inning.

The game featured an impressive display of power from both teams, as Alek Thomas launched his second consecutive home run for the Diamondbacks. This home run marked a highlight for the team, which enters the All-Star break tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West, boasting a promising record of 52-39.

Contributing to the Pirates’ victory, Venezuelan player Tucupita Marcano went 4-1 with a run scored, while Dominican Carlos Santana provided support with a 3-0 at-bat and a run scored.

On the other side, the Diamondbacks had Dominicans Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte in their lineup. Perdomo went 2-0 with a run scored, while Marte managed a 4-1 at-bat.

The win undoubtedly brings relief to the Pirates, who can now head into the All-Star break with newfound momentum. The team will look to build upon this victory as they prepare for the remainder of the season.

Note: This news article is based on the provided content and does not include additional source information.