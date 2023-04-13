You talk about Cagliari, you talk about the Sconvolts. You talk about Sconvolts and you speak of a strongly sui generis group, not inclined to compromise, little publicized, generally highly respected. Despite an unfortunate geographical position, the inhabitants of Cagliari have made themselves known on the continent for some episodes that are well over the top. Dualism Sconvolts–Furious it has done nothing but further catalyze the attention on a reality that deviates from the canons of the average Italian group. Whether there is esteem or not, whether they are appreciated or not, the arrival of the Cagliari supporters always creates that particular expectation even more in a square like Pisa, where the relations between the two fans are certainly not idyllic as demonstrated by certain episodes that happened even in the recent past. No big deal, but that friction remains which is struggling to heal and in fact the arrival this afternoon of the Sconvolts Cagliari that also take the police by surprise and that service that was designed for the occasion. The two groups of fans are still kept at a distance but for a few minutes the areas near the stadium are much busier than usual.

If the numbers are certainly not the flagship of the Sardinian fans, and it certainly could not be otherwise for all the logistical and ideological reasons mentioned above, this afternoon the away sector is in any case animated by something more than the six hundred people, number really excellent even if obviously the split between ultras and simple sportsmen is quite clear and unequivocal. After all, the singing support offered by the Sconvolts it is hardly inclusive, dry cheering, with lots of clapping and repeated chants that can hardly be taken up by the average fan. Some willing join the group and in fact they are not bad aesthetically. A nice square is formed in the sector which is maintained for the entire duration of the meeting and also on a vocal level those present give it their all, making themselves heard on more than one occasion. Some offensive chorus aimed at the steps find the right answer and even the Curva Nord responds in kind, fueling an already heated rivalry.

In Pisa once again the “Sold out” sign is hung at the box offices, theArena Garibaldi it’s the usual pool of people and cheers, the Curva Nord in particular is the engine of a car that is now well oiled and travels at a decidedly high pace. Curva Nord which always rests on a nice pool of people, the usual group flags accompany the choirs, even if for once the torches are not lit with that almost obsessive rhythm of other occasions.

The meeting in the field ends with a stalemate that is not boring at all. The two teams offered a good show despite the fact that the goal was not found and the good game and the many chances created by the two teams certainly stimulated an audience that made itself heard, even in the away sector where the cart was pulled up to the fateful ninetieth minute. The time for the ritual greetings between the two fans and then the breaking ranks with the forces of order who can’t make mistakes again due to the outflow and immediately work to avoid being caught unprepared.

Valerio Poli