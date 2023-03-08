After the matches against Perugia and Venice, Pisa is still opening the Serie B championship round and once again the opponent they are facing is one of those important in terms of history, tradition and catchment area. The cadet series this season is also very exciting and hard-fought, there is a big tussle in the middle of the standings where while you look with a languid eye at the playoff positions you must at the same time be very careful not to be sucked into the hot zone. It will therefore be the expectations of the team, it will be the favorable moment for Rosanero support but the news that acts as a sounding board is that the host sector of theArena Garibaldi Romeo Anconetani stadium va sold out already several days before the race. Nine hundred tickets pulverized in a couple of days are the thermometer of the current situation in the world of Rosanero supporters, the ploy that follows this situation is the most classic of the classics: fans and visiting sportsmen are allowed to buy tickets in other sectors, read grandstand, so as not to leave anyone out. At a rough guess it seems to me that in the away sector, at the end of the games, there is something more than the nine hundred declared fans: bringing everyone together in a single segment could be a wise decision, perhaps it would be less appropriate to buy a grandstand ticket and then watching the match in a corner of the curve, but here we would enter into an endless discussion on how the management of public order inside and outside the stadiums has shown more negative sides than positive ones over the years, despite every innovation want to pass for a great conquest. We have too much repression, they could try the path of cultural mediation if they wanted to, instead the tendency is to punish and that’s it, a bit like slapping your child without letting him understand where he may have gone wrong.

Visiting sector that comes alive well before the match director’s kick-off, the ultras enter a few tens of minutes before the start, attach their initials to the window and the presence of a thick Paduan representation complete with a flag to seal a twinning that seems to continue without too many hitches, a long-lasting relationship that is evidently based on shared values. In an era where you nitpick to dissolve decades-long relationships, it’s always nice to see two fans continuing their journey side by side.

At the beginning of the game, a choreography with pink and black cards is organized in the away sector, the success is not the best mainly because there is no material time to organize it, there are people on the move and the distribution of cards is not homogeneous. The home curve, on the other hand, proposes a banner aimed at the team, a couple of smoke bombs are lit behind this while the group flags begin to wave relentlessly.

The euphoria of the visiting sector is poured into support for the team, right from the start the rosanero demonstrate that they have few inhibitory brakes and offer prolonged chants and a lot of followers. This aspect becomes predominant, the ultras call even those fans who are on the sides of the main group to rally and the answer is the best, even the passionate fan feels obliged to offer his contribution so the result can only be the best . The sector is truly beautiful, both for the support and for the color offered by flags and flags with two masts, the rosanero ultras look like a perfectly oiled machine and this afternoon they make themselves felt in aArena Garibaldi which shows important numbers and a curve which, as usual, supports the team in the best possible way. Lively meeting on the pitch where Palermo dictates the law in the first half by deservedly taking the lead while in the second half Pisa shows itself to be more aggressive by finding a draw towards the end of the match, in the stands if possible it is even better with two fans who do not they save and who in the end give the right applause to their players.

Valerio Poli