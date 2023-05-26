Pisa-Spal: Verdicts to be written, verdicts already written

Last day of Serie B and like an old thriller with a now hackneyed plot, we are faced with a team, the guest one, which has already decreed its relegation to Serie C while the hosts, with a victory, would reach the goal of the playoffs. Not that Spal’s relegation took place without a tailss of controversy, the last match within the walls saw tempers rightly warm up with President Tacopina who then accused the organized fans of wrong behaviour. The latter returns the request for an apology to the sender and plunges the knife into the wound, accusing the same of a middle finger exposed without too much haste and a threatening attitude towards the fans present in the stands.

A controversial trail that doesn’t affect in the slightest what Curva Ovest has done in a season with modest sporting results but evidently successful curve management. It is impossible not to mention the attendance at home and away and some choreographies from thunderous applause that saw the Este fans rise to the headlines. Personally, I really appreciate those fans who roll up their sleeves in the most difficult moments of the season, too easy to get on the bandwagon when sports results are on your side, more difficult, as on this occasion, to bring numbers, enthusiasm and color when the team fight not to retreat.

And also in Pisa the Curva Ovest arrives, half an hour late but it arrives, and also this evening, just to underline the goodness of the project, the numbers are on their side. If at the start of the game the sector saw around fifty people mostly arranged haphazardly, the entrance of the organized supporters compacted those present and once the patches representing the Curva were exposed, vocal support also started. Given the delay in entering the sector, the bulk of the cheering is concentrated in the second half of the game when everyone teams up flawlessly and begins their show.

Those who expected a visiting supporter with low morale and little desire to have their say must be disappointed, the shoulder pads give it a big time making themselves heard clearly and expressing their thoughts. I shouldn’t be far wrong if I say that there wasn’t a single chorus of encouragement towards the team: from the great classics, those present then moved on to some sympathetic chorus about the imminent relegation, then there was room for more than one reflection on repression, relationship with the police and the inevitable memory for those who are no longer there.

Between a serious and a semi-serious choir, it is impossible not to mention the much more facetious trend on the relationship with drugs, not so much for the theme that has been debated by the Italian ultras for decades but for the quantity of chants intoned about it. A sign, evidently, that the subject is close to the Curva Ovest’s heart or at least wants to be a diversion to metaphorically evoke an abstraction from a footballing reality that is heavy for them.

Overall an extremely positive performance. At the end of the facts, it is evident how those present spent an evening that was fun for them, light-hearted, in friendship, values ​​that too often are set aside by virtue of victory at any cost. Not that protest chants were missing, at the end of the match coach Oddo’s team tried to go under the sector for the usual greetings but between rather unequivocal words and gestures, the ultras preferred to avoid confrontation.

Even the home Curva Nord, in the days before the match, had sent out a message to the supporters inviting fans to enter the corner well in advance, to charge the team during the warm-up and to send a message to the players. After all, the Pisa championship was like riding a roller coaster, a thrilling start to say the least, a rapid ascent and a finish that once again saw the team show the worst part of itself. Facing an already relegated team could be the right driving force to hit the finish line of the playoffs which at a certain point in the championship seemed certain by now. And in fact the curve comes alive well earlier than usual, flags and banners are placed and during the pre-match warm-up, a long message appears addressed to the players: ”At the beginning of the year you were to be contested but the curve continued to cheer. Then you started playing and someone started dreaming. In the last month you have done mercy. Who does not fight away from this city. We are always ready for battle… you honor the shirt on the pitch”. With the display of the banner, the first cheering chants start, the team warms up and upon returning to the changing rooms, the stadium chants accompany the players towards the tunnel. Euphoric environment, the stadium rightly chooses support: the team’s difficulties in the last period are evident but this match could be worth entering the grid to play for the top flight.

If the message from the curve hadn’t been clear, once the teams enter the field a second banner is displayed, “Now it’s your turn”, rather eloquent, this time accompanied by a torch across the curve that colors the evening red. causing the start of hostilities to be postponed by a handful of minutes.

With the guests absent, the focus is all on the home curve which starts with the foot pressed hard on the accelerator: the chants involve almost the entire sector and the result is decidedly good. Color, intensity, continuity, the Curva Nord shows the dress of the best days and directly sends yet another message to the team which, amidst general disbelief, ends the first half under a goal. Despite this, the curve remains in its positions, the encouragement does not fail and in the interval, when a large part of the stadium boos the players’ performance, only cheering chants rain down from the Curva Nord.

In the second half you expect a breakthrough and instead a penalty decreed to the Var allows Spal to double. Despite this, despite some grumbling, the home curve continues in incitement and chants, commendable for dedication and self-sacrifice. A few torches light up the evening, the banners do their duty but this is not enough, Spal wins the match and Pisa sadly has to leave the playoffs finish line. At the end of the match, the Nerazzurri players take their share of booing, in fact the evening of the two fans ends arm in arm, with that bitter taste in the mouth typical of a championship finale that does not and cannot satisfy anyone.

Valerio Poli