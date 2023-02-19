“The gondola costs money, the gondola is just a nice ride” sang Guccini dedicating “Venice” to Stefania, a woman who died in childbirth. But in the tragic nature of the quote, getting on the carousel in Venice allows us to witness a challenge between two fans who have undeniably brought numbers to their side in their history, we add a splash of healthy rivalry and it is clear that the Friday advance of the Serie B is a particularly rich and slightly prized appetizer. Too bad they play on Friday evening, not exactly the best given that the working day keeps some people away, too bad that Venice is in the medium-lower part of the standings but despite these two not so positive aspects, from the lagoon they show up below the Tower about two hundred guests, a number absolutely not to be despised if one considers that the vast majority of these can be counted under the wording ultras with all that follows.

Fewer problems for the home fans who in fact crowd theArena Garibaldi Romeo Anconetani stadium as usual. The curve takes the lion’s share but the rest of the stadium also has a few free seats and right from the start there is a fair amount of involvement.

Tonight the two fans inevitably come to terms with memory and mourning, it almost seems like a plot from a novel or with the initial song, if they like, but for those who are a bit inside the Nerazzurri environment, the month of February cannot be ignored from the memory of Maurizio Alberti, who died in Spezia way back in 1999, as well as in Venice with that of Francesco Romor known as “Bae”, a well-known frequenter of the orange-and-green curve who died in 2001. No surprise therefore if at the start of the game, while the guests begin to take placed in the sector assigned to them, the Curva Nord opens a very long banner dedicated to Mau with the inscription: “From the north never forgotten… you will always be remembered” with the usual “Mau Ovunque” banner in the centre.

The guests take their seats and the cheering match is inaugurated, the home curve starts with the accelerator pressed to the floor, a certain animosity is immediately noticeable in the sector and a great note of color with many flags and a few torches lit in clandestine way. Aesthetically little to complain, perhaps something more could have been done in terms of vocal support, which especially in the first bars appears to have quite evident ups and downs, but ultimately they are details or in any case my personal perception.

Just when the guests decide to add more spice to the challenge by naming the rival rights, a banner from the Curva Nord opens that recalls the Bae: the chorus is immediately interrupted and a good salvo of applause rises from the Curva Sud. As anticipated in the presentation phase, the two supporters are particularly experienced, so also in this case I am not surprised that a banner in memory of Mau is also unveiled in the away sector: the events are far too intertwined not to dedicate a thought to the two ultras disappeared. The evening, at least in the stands, actually lives on the memory of Mau and Bae, inevitable given that anniversaries fall within a few days of each other.

The home curve, in the second fraction, drags the team that has to recover the initial disadvantage on the field and if the chants rise without too many problems, not even the torches are lit too sparingly. Voice and color dominate the scene and in some moments of the match it is the entire stadium that follows the indications coming from the curve. Even in the sector there is the usual animosity, there is absolutely no lack of color and the scarf is accompanied by the ever-present big flags and a couple of torches that have all their why in evening races. If the show is not lacking in the stands, on the pitch the referee and the Var are even more protagonists than the twenty-two on the pitch. By now we’re used to clockwork celebrations and tonight all of this was reconfirmed with penalties decreed, rebutted and even removed.

The Solomonic draw dissatisfied everyone with how the match went, apart from the result, the feeling of two supporters in good shape is confirmed, with numbers worthy of their fame. The presence of twins from Modena and Pistoia should be noted in the guest sector. Beautiful evenings must be shared.

