Pistoia Basket also confirms Lorenzo Saccaggi

AS Pistoia Basket 2000 communicates that it has reached an agreement with the point guard born in 1992 Lorenzo Saccaggi who, thus, will also wear the red and white colors in the season of his return to Serie A, a category in which the director will make his debut in the coming months after a long career spent in A2.

Born in Carrara, 188cm by 87kg, what he will start with will be the eighth championship with the Pistoia Basket shirt so much so that, just in recent months, he has passed the milestone of 200 appearances with the red and white jersey and is the only player in the history of Pistoia basketball to have won two promotions in the top flight. In the last year, he finished the regular season with 8.5 points per game in almost 30 minutes of use, to which he also added 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, which rose to 9.8 points in the clock phase. Despite a messy shoulder after match 2 against Cantù, he always gave his all until he won Serie A in the four matches against Turin.

THE COMMENT OF SACKAGE. “After these years in Pistoia everyone knows my bond with this club and this city – admits Lorenzo Saccaggi – I can now say, and I have already said it several times, that this is my second home and I still feel it more mine after the feat we achieved in recent weeks with the conquest of Serie A.

It’s an honor for me, and it will be a huge stimulus, to be able to continue my adventure in the top flight because I’m doing it here, knowing that it will be my first time so high after so many years in A2. I particularly want to thank Marco Sambugaro and Nicola Brienza for this opportunity: the stimuli are very strong, the desire to compete with this new championship is enormous and I am already ready to start again, despite still having the emotions that have arrived in my eyes and legs from our playoffs.

Knowing that the company has renewed its trust in me is a further reason for pride and for this I also want to thank the president Massimo Capecchi: if after all these years I am still trusted, it means that I have done something good and I have left and that’s what really makes me proudest.”