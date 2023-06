After Game 1 also Game 2: Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia beats Reale Mutua Torino and goes 2-0 up in the Final of the Silver Scoreboard of Serie A2. A precious success, because it takes the team from Brienza to one victory from returning to Serie A1.

For Pistoia 17+9 by Varnado, 14 by Copeland and 11 by Wheatle; for Turin 13 each for Mayfield and Guariglia, 11 for Pepe.