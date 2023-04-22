In front of a small number of spectators, al Pala Carrara Pistoia capitulates for the third consecutive time in this round of clocks, against the much better equipped Treviglio. There Mayhem support your team throughout the game. Apart from a very first run of 10-0, the Lombards will stay ahead without too many worries, deservedly celebrating the 65-60 victory in front of the group of Treviglio fans present in the away sector and in the grandstand. In the next round Treviglio will host Cento, while the Pistoiesi will go to their rival Cantù.

Photo by Andrea Del Serra