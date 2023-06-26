Pistoia-Turin, playoff final: when efforts win over rhetoric

“We won it!” is one of the many slogans that the supporter world does not have too many problems to appropriate. On some occasions it is a really inflated motto, on others there are situations, events and overwhelming evidence in which without too much shame, without too much conceit, this sentence really reflects reality.

This season I was lucky enough to be able to attend almost all of the regular season matches, phased rounds (thanks so much Federation for this fundamental extension of the stock…) and playoffs, both at home and away. In numerous reports, I pointed out the scarce participation of the public for a team practically always at the top of the standings; there Mayhem personally, through all possible means, he invited the city to attend more, accepting the invitation only on a few occasions, if we exclude the last rounds of the seasonal playoffs.

However, there is a great positive aspect in all of this: the hard core of the red and white curve, the soul of the Pistoia supporters, has experienced a constant year in terms of numbers, growing over time, certainly helped by the positive results ( it would be lying and stupid to deny such an obviousness). When during the year you realize that you are almost always the same number of people but above all you see only faces of the curve (whether it is the most irreducible or the young face at the very first season of militancy) to follow and support one’s team and city, in a somewhat selfish and irrational way, for better or for worse, you feel that everything is really in the hands of the group. And this is what, in my opinion, happened gradually over the course of the year.

Talking about Serie A has always been not a taboo subject but almost: starting from within the organized group, as well as among the fans in the stands, if not even in circles close to the club, so many have been said, right up to the last match. Or almost, since the reaction fielded by the red and white players in the decisive game 5 in Casale Monferrato, against the much more structured (on paper) rivals from Canturi to promotion to the top flight, softened and reassured the Pistoia square a bit. In short, the possibility of promotion was no longer an unrealistic chimera like a few days before.

Another concept whose term is certainly abused is that of fable sporty to which I prefer to put the cabala and the dates before it: ten years after the last promotion, Pistoia replays a playoff final; three years after the unfortunate (but necessary?) self-relegation. Historical courses and recurrences, simple coincidences to which, however, the fan willingly clings to feed their dreams.

The square, as expected, is in decided turmoil. Thanks to the umpteenth idea of ​​the basketball league, Game 1 has never been officially moved from Saturday 10 June on the calendar; on the other hand it was only (…) since Milan-Inter was drawn by Champions League that it was known that at least one Italian team would have been in the final of the top competition of the most popular sport in the world. The best that is done in order not to risk having a half-empty arena is to bring the match forward to 7pm. In front of a decidedly satisfactory audience frame, in which the curve really seems to be that of the best times in Serie A, Pistoia defeats Turin, moving ahead 1-0.

It is superfluous to talk about the cheering: peaks accompanied by the whole audience which are authentic roars, alternating with moments in which the hard core drags the environment along; it is however a final promotion in which Pistoia is the favorite against an annoying Turin that sells dearly. Focusing further on the topic of supporters, the twinning linking the two supporters was dissolved about three years ago, when the then Auxilium Torino after relegation, definitively failed. A new team is founded, the current Basket Torino, not recognized by the historic group of Rude Boysbut followed by two new groups, present in the guest sector in both matches but clearly divided (al PalaAsti of Turin are positioned in the two different curves), i.e. i 1989 eh TSN. The link between the two fans therefore resulted in complete indifference; we witness very rare isolated gestures among the public derived mostly from the importance of the match, quickly reprimanded by both factions. Numerically, given the type of game and the yellow and blue potential, I expected something more; there are about fifty, together with a nice inflatable doll, present in the guest area. Their support is necessarily limited due to the high imbalance in attendance. In all of this Pistoia wins with a score of 67 to 61.

Two days later, Monday 12, the second act is staged: on this occasion the first is recorded sold out season, with about 4,800 supporters of red and white faith ready to accompany Pistoia towards the first match point. There’s no need to let your guard down and to tell the truth, the red and white support is much more relaxed and uninterrupted; the progress of the match certainly helps the public to keep certain pace, with the enthusiasm to be the master within the Pala Carrara. Little else to report, if not an even lesser participation of the yellow and blue fans in the away game and a heated confrontation between some fans in the grandstand and in the Florence curve (sector adjacent to the guests’ one) and the Turin ultras, concluded without too many worries. The red and white team wins 69 to 62, thus moving up 2-0 and with 2 sure chances (+ the eventual game 5) to determine, as mentioned, a match point to your advantage.

The first away match sees the Tuscans succumb against an aggressive Turin with a score of 78 to 67, in front of a very hot PalaAsti and equally energetic Baraondini, present Thursday 15 in about 250 units. I would like to point out the scenography put in place by the two yellow-blue curves; less pleasant (but certainly effective!) was the work done by the speaker from Turin, with the aim of increasing participation from Turin in the presence of a decidedly more brilliant cheer from the guests from Pistoia.

After just two days, race 4 was repeated, with Pistoia accompanied by about 300 fans. I’ll be brief and concise: after a good start in Turin, the away team leads the game. The whole sector is emotionally involved and can’t wait for the match to end. When it is clear what the ending will be, we witness a series of decomposed and disparate reactions: tears and hugs are the masters in the guest sector. I also dedicate myself to embracing my fellow adventurers, my friends with whom we shared all the most difficult moments of the season. A VERY important concept should be underlined: we are not the first nor the last to travel around Italy attending every game; many more numerous and participatory fans and groups have been active for much longer, in lower categories and with very little satisfaction. It’s not a race to see who has the longest, it seems obvious to me, but the satisfactions that it brings are just as undeniable Mayhem she took off this season, net of Covid, self-relegation and forced exile to her bitter rival Montecatini.

Pistoia wins 61 to 73 and returns to Serie A. Worthy of mention is the applause bestowed by the yellow and blue counterpart towards the Tuscan team and fans, as well as the really exciting Pistoia-born captain Gianluca Della Rosa who brings the trophy within the sector , inside that curve that raised him before becoming captain of his favorite team.

At the same time, the city center of Pistoia is filled with carousels and cheering fans; the latter, together with transferists they will gather at dawn to celebrate in front of the Pala Carrara together with the team, while on Wednesday 21st a celebratory event for the whole city is organized inside the arena, with awards and autograph and photo sessions.

Text by Edoardo Pacini

Photo by Andrea Del Serra

Gara 1’s photo:

Photo due 2:

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

