Pistoia-Virtus Bologna: the rivalry runs along the Apennines

The one between Pistoia and Virtus Bologna has become fascinating Apennine derby basketball version in recent years, it has also represented a classic in the Italian ultras basketball scene. In fact, every occasion is a good one to highlight this rivalry between Boys e Old style Bologna and the Red and White Chaos who tease each other between banners and teasing as also happens in today’s meeting.

To perfectly summarize the frantic wait of these days, it would be enough to report how the stadium ends sold out just a few minutes after the opening of the presale, four days before the meeting. Virtus Bologna is a club that has experienced exponential growth in recent seasons, participating last season in the elitist Euroleague and counting real basketball stars among its ranks. This translates into very high demand for tickets among venues, guests and neutral. Yes, because in fact Pistoia is the only Tuscan club that has remained permanently between Serie A and A2 in recent seasons and this also encourages residents outside the province to show up at the PalaCarrara to watch good basketball.

Obviously nothing remains outside the controversy and also the sold out becomes food for thought: going from 1,500 average attendances last season (which culminated with promotion to the top flight and in which not even the final home playoffs were sold out) to over 9,000 requests for this match at least makes you smile and on social media it is pointed out that by subscribing and with better management of these tickets by the company (higher prices for occasional tickets? Fewer concessions to sponsors or youth clubs linked to Pistoia Basket which in any case have always been present and available in the matches less than a sign?) in any case someone would have been left out. Certainly the proposal to play at MandelaForum of Florence or rebuilding a new building in Pistoia will not be outsourced for the next home round against Vanoli Cremona, but never say never.

Returning to Saturday’s match, at 8pm, the stadium was therefore full well before the starting whistle, and in the stands the Chaos warms up his voice, encouraging the rest of the audience present. On a scenographic level, a simple yet effective choreography is created: at the end of the Italian anthem, after unrolling a curve cover bearing baroque colors and symbols, a superb scarf appears underneath, once folded. At least initially: shortly afterwards the hot Juventus cheering made its entrance, at least partially impacting the result. The people of Pistoia reciprocate the “greetings” and the provocations of the guest’s entry, electrifying the whole environment quite a bit.

The fact that this would be a match without history was fairly well known well before the starting whistle, but any faint hope really fades away after a few minutes: the excessive physical and technical power of the guests almost makes one’s eyes wrinkle, and the unfortunate red and white team cannot all that remains is to try to limit the damage in some way: luckily there is everything to talk about!

Because we could really talk and write about the comparison between the two sides of the curve for hours. The red and white hard core is definitely growing, season after season, match after match: the green line is always the protagonist but many faces can be recognised, who are slowly being put aside by their years of militancy. United with young, old, curious or nostalgic of the world of cheering, the group offers constant support at decibel level. To this, we combine a material and its more frequent use and a very interesting curve emerges.

Nothing to complain about even for the guests: they don’t fill the sector only due to limitations of the police station, but even in this case you can easily notice and understand the experience in the ultras world of this fan base, here too well mixed between young and more experienced faces. Also noteworthy are the two poles and flags present in their sector.

The repeated exchanges of insults and provocations are also enjoyable: in the face of right-thinking people, these events heat up the environment and the fans, from the most stout-hearted to the old woman in the stands, unleashing the entire stadium and distancing it from the American model of support which, above all, in the basketball world, they would like to poison us.

I would say that as a provocative culmination I can describe two very specific episodes, of which I will not deliberately explain my thoughts but which I will present as mere news events: the Bolognese fans during the second quarter present the provocative banner: “Eating we ate, drinking we drank. And the Pistoia area? Not received“, which irritates the red and white curve quite a bit judging by their reactions. However, the provocation and subsequent guest reaction when a Bolognese scarf appears on the home balustrade is also of the same tone.

In all of this, the fan confrontation continues, alternating between mutual insults and support for their own team and city. Worth mentioning in my opinion is the “Lolololo, how disgusting, lololo, Virtus… how disgusting Virtus!” on the notes of Don’t worry be happy intoned by the red and white curve and the Dale implemented after a largely compromised match, usually presented in the event of a victory, both followed by the entire Pistoia faithful public. Finally, it is worth highlighting the banner dedicated to the very delicate situation of Pistoiese, in the hands of one of those names already protagonists of previous unfortunate managements in other teams, but left free to do damage in defiance of the elusive FIGC “black list” on corporate acquisitions. Evidently certain limitations only work towards ultras and the law is far from the same for everyone.

At the end of the match, which ended with the score 91 to 70 in favor of Virtus Bologna, the prolonged bickering between the two fans continued, forcing the speaker on more than one occasion to invite those present to leave the building.

Truly a beautiful day for cheering fans and basketball fans.

The last match of 2023 will see the Chaos on stage in Treviso on 30 December, while Virtus Bologna (after the 28/12 round in Belgrade takes over Partizan in Euroleague), will host Pesaro on December 30th, in another fascinating and historic classic of Italian basketball.

Text by Edoardo Pacini

Photo by Andrea Delserra

I like:

I like Loading…

Share this: Facebook

X

