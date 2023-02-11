In my opinion, the refrain of this well-known song from a few years ago sums up perfectly the situation that has arisen for Pistoiese – Prato, the Serie D derby scheduled for Wednesday 8 February. But let’s go in order.

Both the first leg and the second leg were curiously scheduled, according to the calendar, in the midweek shift at 2.30pm. To try to help the fans and the company coffers, the time of the first leg was postponed to the same evening; beautiful setting of the public, choreography, participation of the ultras, teasing dominated the derby al Lungobisenziowon 1-0 by the orange away team.

Similarly, a few weeks ago, the return time was changed, from 2.30pm to 7.45pm, with the aim of filling the Stadium Marcello Melani at the most important match of this season. As easily predictable, the presale starts immediately very quickly and in the following days it travels at a rapid pace for both factions; we get to almost 800 tickets in the away sector, a really important number for a midweek Serie D match, although, as mentioned, it is a classic match in Tuscan football and has long been a challenge in Serie C as well. The home side is also the its part, arriving to fill the stadium, limited for too many years by the closure of the Curva Nord. Work permits are then requested; the Prato fans organize themselves with two train journeys by purchasing tickets for the sections concerned; some scenographies are organized to be implemented obviously during the match. On the morning of February 7, however, everything drastically changed.

Already in the early morning unofficial rumors of a possible closure of the stadium begin to circulate; initially with unclear reasons. As the hours go by, however, a grotesque, comical video begins to shoot on social media, which seems to be planning an attack on the Prato train. The video also reaches me and my friends and, apart from making us laugh, we are waiting to understand the situation better. On the other hand, we sense the seriousness of the moment when the Pistoiese club calls an extraordinary press conference at 12, in which (I summarize, but it is present on the fb page of the orange team) it is explained that the match will have to be played behind closed doors because this video, which evidently also arrived to the forces of order, has drastically increased the danger of the match, thus influencing the management of public order, and that at 3 pm there will be new official updates. Pistoiese raises by threatening to play the match behind closed doors but in another stadium (Empoli? Impossible for public order. Lucca likewise, Pontedera? But who takes charge of organizing such an event on such short notice?). All this, I remember, a day and a half before the match. From here on, confronting myself with some people more inside me in football and Pistoia journalism, I am told about everything and more of the possible causes of the closure of the stadium: problems related to the system, which evidently up to one Were they not present a week ago? No, the municipality categorically denies it. Problems related to fire fighting? Nothing, even here the Fire Brigade denies this reasoning. This video really seems to be the problem, according to Digos. At this point, public opinion is divided into two parts: those who blame this person for the video, guilty in my opinion only of having underestimated the issue (I repeat, I assure you that it is so comical and improbable that it is difficult to take it seriously) and on those who, of course, do not accept that for this reason everything is canceled like this, in a snap of the fingers, a few hours after the match and with all the negative consequences of the case. I am persuaded that the prefect probably did not expect such a high participation of the public, especially guests. I am equally convinced that if one really shirks the responsibility of a midweek event for not even two thousand people and the only way taken into consideration is to ban it from the public, it is not exactly reassuring for citizens to know that whoever oversees public order simply decides not to oversee it.

At 15 this long-awaited press release from the prefecture comes out, and here too we read interesting things. In addition to mentioning this cursed video, we read among the pretexts behind closed doors:

The match was already being watched by the National Observatory on Sporting Events

which had suspended the judgment in order to deepen the analysis of the risks associated with the tender and, at the same time, until decisions were taken in this regard, had invited the National Amateur League to involve the organizing companies in order not to start the sale of the coupons .

From the series: Pistoiese, wait until the presale starts, until we at the Observatory understand how to organize ourselves and possibly annoy you. And I say, if the company really made a “mistake” in starting the pre-sale, would you, the Prefecture, wait for the day before the tender to cancel everything? If this video had never been there what would have been the excuse? I remain increasingly thrilled and baffled, as well as disappointed.

The only true truth is that the derby will take place in Pistoia with the stadium closed. A press release from the orange side and one from the blue-and-white side will follow, also reasonably disappointed with the progress of the day.

Speaking quickly of the match, some orange fans find themselves in the stadium area, making themselves heard in the moments of goals. In fact, Pistoiese will win, as they did in the first leg, but with the result 2 – 0. Worth noting is a near brawl on the pitch at the end of the match, and the celebrations outside the stadium between the team and the fans present.

I reflect bitterly, thinking of the evening that could have been, of the third world management of this event and how inflated the famous mottos associated with full stadiums and wanting to get closer to the fans are; in addition to the economic remittance to an amateur sports club, which was recently denied a high income in the only real big match of the season capable of filling the stands of both factions. A really wasted opportunity for everyone.

Text by Edoardo Pacini

Photo by Andrea Del Serra