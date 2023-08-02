Pistolář Schejbal has a second medal at the Universiade, he shot silver with his sister

The Czech team has a gold, silver and three bronze medals in China. All of them were taken care of by sports shooters whose competitions ended today.

The Schejba siblings advanced from the first round of qualification in third place with a total score of 577. From the second round, they went second with a performance of 384 to the final, in which they faced the Chinese couple Zhang Chi and Chu Kai. The Czechs kept pace with the home pair in the decisive match for a long time, but in the end the Chinese won 16:12 in the last two series.

