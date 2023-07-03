Home » Pistons, Ausar Thompson signs rookie contract
Pistons, Ausar Thompson signs rookie contract

Pistons, Ausar Thompson signs rookie contract

The Detroit Pistons have announced the signing of the rookie contract of Ausar Thompson, the 5th overall pick of the last draft.

The outfielder will make just under $8 million this year, and will go up to over $36 million if the Pistons exercise their 3rd and 4th season options.

Detroit has also formalized the Two-Way Contracts of Malcolm Cazalon and Jared Rhoden.

