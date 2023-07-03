Pistons, Ausar Thompson signs rookie contract

The Detroit Pistons have announced the signing of the rookie contract of Ausar Thompson, the 5th overall pick of the last draft.

The outfielder will make just under $8 million this year, and will go up to over $36 million if the Pistons exercise their 3rd and 4th season options.

Detroit has also formalized the Two-Way Contracts of Malcolm Cazalon and Jared Rhoden.

The @DetroitPistons announced today that the team has signed Ausar Thompson to a contract. Thompson was drafted fifth overall by the Pistons in the 2023 NBA Draft. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. pic.twitter.com/oavd6YID0Z — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) July 2, 2023

The @DetroitPistons announced today that the team has signed guards Jared Rhoden and Malcolm Cazalon to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed. pic.twitter.com/FKPq0ChRhR — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) July 2, 2023

