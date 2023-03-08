Second Shams Charaniathe Detroit Pistons are considering halting Bojan Bogdanovic for the remainder of the season with Achilles tendon issues.

The seasoned Croatian forward has lived with the problem throughout the regular season, but the franchise wouldn’t want to risk making the situation worse.

Moreover, without Bogdanovic – 21.8 points and 2.6 assists per game with 48% from the field and 41% from three- the Pistons will be even less competitive than usual, an aspect that shouldn’t be underestimated in the race for the Wembanyama phenomenon.

The Michigan-based franchise has the worst record in the league with 15 wins in 66 games.