Pistorius should be released on parole

by admin
Former top athlete Oscar Pistorius is to be released on parole. The South African Department of Corrections announced this on Friday. Pistorius, who was convicted of manslaughter, is due to be released from prison on January 5th.

Pistorius was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he killed his then-girlfriend with four shots through the toilet door of his villa on the night of Valentine’s Day 2013. The 36-year-old has now served almost half of his sentence in a prison in the capital Pretoria.

Under South African law, he is automatically entitled to a parole hearing. Before his crime, Pistorius had won six gold medals at the Paralympic Games on specially made carbon prostheses. In London in 2012 he became the first amputee athlete to compete in the Olympic Games.

Spectacular criminal case

Pistorius’ case from internationally celebrated Paralympic athlete and Olympian to fatal shooter caused a stir around the world. The successful athlete and his then 29-year-old girlfriend, the model Reeva Steenkamp, ​​were part of the country’s celebrity elite and were previously hailed as a dream couple in the South African media.

The proceedings against Pistorius, who was amputated below both knees, dragged on for years and went through several instances. He initially received a prison sentence of five years in 2014. This was increased to six years in 2016. After another revocation by the public prosecutor, Pistorius was finally sentenced to 13 years and five months at the end of 2017.

