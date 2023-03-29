South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius could be released from prison this week. The jury will decide whether the Paralympic athlete, jailed for shooting and killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, will be able to take advantage of parole and serve his sentence at home. A probation board will decide on March 31 whether the former Pistorious should be released early, a possibility granted by South African justice to those who have shown redemption after serving at least half of the sentence. “The council must determine whether the purpose of the confinement has been met,” said Department of Corrections spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo. But June Steenkamp, Reeva’s mother is ready to appeal against probable decision.

The Valentine’s Day Dawn Murder 2013

Pistorius, now 36, killed his girlfriend at dawn of Valentine’s Day 2013, firing four times through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria home. He has always pleaded not guilty and denied killing Reeva in a rage, saying he mistook her for a thief. Known worldwide as the Blade Runner because of his carbon fiber prosthetics, he was sentenced to 13 years behind bars, who has been serving a prison near Pretoria since 2014.

Reeva’s family: ‘He must be behind bars for life’

On his rehabilitation journey, Pistorius met with Reeva Steenkamp’s parents June and Barry, last year, in a move by which authorities aim to ensure that detainees “recognize the harm they have caused to their victims and to society at large”. After the meeting Reeva’s parents reiterated that “their daughter’s killer should remain behind bars for life”. Barry Steenkamp also said that Pistorius would “cried like a baby” after reading a letter heartbreak of Reeva’s mother, June, during the prison visit. June Steenkamp will attend the hearing to “submit statements to the parole board,” while her father will not be present due to health reasons.