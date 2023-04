The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired the rights to Austrian defenseman Thimo Nickl from the Anaheim Ducks. The five-time Stanley Cup winner announced this on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Carinthia was selected 104th in the 2020 National Hockey League (NHL) draft by the Ducks. Nickl played for Swedish second division club AIK Stockholm this season and recorded eight assists in 47 games.

