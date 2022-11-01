Original title: Sorry!Pogba adds new injury and misses World Cup, France loses midfield dual-core

On November 1, Beijing time, according to British Sky Sports news, Pogba, who was injured again recently, is basically determined to miss the Qatar World Cup and is expected to rest for three weeks.

In a statement, Pogba’s agent wrote: “After medical checks in Turin and Pittsburgh yesterday and today, it is very distressing to learn that Paul still needs recovery time from surgery. As a result, Paul will not be able to return before the World Cup. Juventus, also unable to play in the French national team in Qatar. If wishful thinking can change things, Paul will play tomorrow. But what really changes things is hard work, adaptability and discipline, all of which in these challenging times It’s the only thing on Paul’s mind. Paul will keep working hard and do his best to get back on the court as soon as possible and fight for the fans and his team.”

The 29-year-old midfielder has been plagued by injuries. He has missed 59 games for club and country since the start of last season. Pogba has yet to play after rejoining old club Juventus this summer. He tore his meniscus in pre-season in July, and Pogba recently suffered a thigh strain while his knee injury is in sight. Allegedly, the pain in the Frenchman’s thigh got worse over time and he was forced to suspend training.

France will announce their World Cup squad on November 9 and face their first World Cup rivals Australia on November 21. And coach Deschamps has previously stated in an interview that he will not take injured players to the World Cup. From this point of view, the absolute main force of the Gallic Rooster midfielder may be difficult to recover before the World Cup, and the possibility of a recent comeback is almost zero.

Meanwhile, news that another French midfielder, Kante, will also undergo surgery for a hamstring problem, meaning two of the three midfielders in France’s title-winning squad four years ago will miss out. This is undoubtedly a big blow to the French team’s World Cup trip. (Working Fox)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: