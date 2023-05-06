Pity!Zhejiang East Sunshine stopped the semi-finals on May 8. The Hangzhou Olympic Games kicked off. Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent played against Liaoning-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Pity!Zhejiang East Sunshine stopped the semi-finals on May 8, and the Hangzhou Olympic Games kicked off. Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent played against Liaoning

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-06

Hu Jinqiu was absent, and Zhejiang East Sunshine, who played away, still failed to create a miracle in the end. In a game full of gunpowder, the players ran out of the last bullet. East Sunshine lost to Liaoning 84:95 and stopped in the semi-finals with a big score of 2:3. So far, the opponents of the finals have been officially announced. On May 8, Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent and Liaoning will start their first contest at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium.

East Sunshine this season cannot be described as “adversity”. Before the start of the season, captain Hu Jinqiu suffered an accidental fracture of the upper part of his left fibula during a warm-up match, and he did not return until the end of last year. Zhao Yanhao has not yet returned to his peak form. Foreign aid Cummings even suffered a broken palm in the opening game against Liaoning. East Sunshine had a difficult start to the new season and fell out of the top 12 at one point. After the start of the third stage, the team ushered in several good news. The first is that the CBA officially announced the resumption of the home and away game system. The team’s regular season home game will be at the Zhuji Jiyang Stadium, and the playoff home game will return to the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium. Secondly, the team is finally well-organized, all the main domestic players have returned, and the club has also provided the team with three foreign aids. One of the three foreign aids is good at shooting, one is good at attacking, and the other is good at controlling, which enriches the team’s tactical changes. In the closing stage of the regular season, Zhejiang East Sunshine ushered in a 9-game winning streak, including a home victory over the two strong teams of Chouzhou and Liaoning. The team finally ranked 7th in the regular season and entered the playoffs without any risk.

In the playoffs against Shanxi team, they defeated their opponents without bloodshed, and then faced the second place in the regular season-Guangdong team. The first two games were tied 1:1, and the decisive game was at Guangdong’s home court. When everyone was not optimistic about East Sunshine, Sun Minghui and Hu Jinqiu stood up. The winning 3 points helped the team win the away game in one go, and entered the semi-finals for the second consecutive year. After the away victory over Guangdong, many fans feel that the team’s temperament has been sublimated. Against the previous champion Liaoning team, the team is not without a chance.

East Sunshine has entered the finals twice before. In 2018 and 2022, they lost to the Liaoning team 0:4 in the finals. East Sunshine obtained. It can be said that the Liaoning team is the sufferer of East Sunshine in the playoffs. The semi-finals between the two sides also reached the fifth game. Unfortunately, it was Liaoning who won this time.

This season of ups and downs is over, boys of East Sunshine, take good care of your health, the future is promising, we will fight again in the coming year!