An adventurous trip to Bucharest, Romania, for a match in the Europa League Cup. And no, no jingle with which to console oneself. And yes, several meetings to remember. A ball rolling in the territory of dreams – what is Spal doing in Europe? – a group of friends who recognize each other. The starting points are different, the horizon to aim for is the same.

Community

A curve – understood as a community of people – which for years has stood out for its participation in social life. Thirteen hands (plus one), thirteen beating hearts, thirteen windows open to the world of football. Because the heart, as the choir (from curve) is not controlled. Words, works and (sporting) missions by the LAPS (Autonomous Laboratory of Spalline Productions). Foreword by Pierluigi Pardo, afterword by Enrico Testa. The authors – and the protagonists of the novel – are teachers, metal workers, employees. Citizens. Especially fans, not all ultras but all united by the same passion that is expressed in four letters, with the language that beats the most beautiful music on the palate, that of shared passion: Spal.