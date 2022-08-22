Home Sports “Più di Undici”, the novel produced by the Spal curve
“Più di Undici”, the novel produced by the Spal curve

Thirteen authors (plus one), the LAPS Collective, sign a story born and produced by the shoulder strap

An adventurous trip to Bucharest, Romania, for a match in the Europa League Cup. And no, no jingle with which to console oneself. And yes, several meetings to remember. A ball rolling in the territory of dreams – what is Spal doing in Europe? – a group of friends who recognize each other. The starting points are different, the horizon to aim for is the same.

“Più di elevici” is the first example of a novel resulting from a collective work born inside a curve, specifically the West Curve of the Mazza stadium in Ferrara, see under Spal.

A curve – understood as a community of people – which for years has stood out for its participation in social life. Thirteen hands (plus one), thirteen beating hearts, thirteen windows open to the world of football. Because the heart, as the choir (from curve) is not controlled. Words, works and (sporting) missions by the LAPS (Autonomous Laboratory of Spalline Productions). Foreword by Pierluigi Pardo, afterword by Enrico Testa. The authors – and the protagonists of the novel – are teachers, metal workers, employees. Citizens. Especially fans, not all ultras but all united by the same passion that is expressed in four letters, with the language that beats the most beautiful music on the palate, that of shared passion: Spal.

