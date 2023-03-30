That’s what it’s all about – mix of topics from “hard” to “soft”

Felix Neureuther and Philipp Nagel set a main topic for each episode. The first two episodes are about sustainability in winter sports and nutrition. In addition to personal views, Felix Neureuther provides anecdotes from the world of sport, packaged in an entertaining manner in exchange with Philipp Nagel, who, with his journalistic background, provides data, facts and classification. In addition to “hard” political topics, “softer” looser topics also have their place, for example leisure activities in the Neureuther household.

Philipp Nagel: “We want to create the entertaining attitude of a chat podcast, always close to real life. We discuss topics that people encounter in everyday life, on social media or when watching sports.”

The podcast community can also participate themselves and email topic suggestions, requests or suggestions to [email protected]