Pizza with frankfurters to celebrate Italy-England – Sport
Sports

by admin
news-txt”>

Pizza with frankfurters to celebrate Italy-England scheduled for today at 20:45 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples.

For the two-year period 2023-2024 Volkswagen will be the automotive partner of the Italian national football teams. The agreement between the Italian division of the Wolfsburg brand and the FIGC provides for a partnership that will see the German brand alongside the Azzurri on the occasion of the most important international football events.

To celebrate the partnership, Volkswagen has partnered with the pizzeria Bernadette in Naples, which for the occasion will only offer the pizza that links the German brand to the Italian national team.

