New solidarity projects in sight for the PUPI Foundation by Javier Zanetti, the non-profit organization founded together with his wife Paula de la Fuente for the integral protection of the rights of children and adolescents. In fact, the synergy with the sports information site starts today Planetwin365.news, who will be Media Supporter and supporter of the Foundation’s solidarity initiatives. The Treble captain will have a dedicated column on the portal, in which he will talk about the charitable activities carried out and those still to be developed. Also in the foreground is the project “Sport makes us equal”, which will deal with topics concerning sport as a tool that promotes integration, social development and the improvement of the quality of life. “I am very happy to start this journey together which sees the Foundation as the protagonist. I am convinced that it will allow us to tell the importance of sport in the daily work of our association”, comments Javier Zanetti.