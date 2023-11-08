Planting the ‘Seeds of Champions’ for the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics: An Inside Look at China’s National Speed Skating Team

Li Yan, head coach of the national speed skating training team, is setting her sights on the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, with the goal of bringing home the gold medal. In a media open class before the start of the 2023-2024 International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup Series, Li Yan emphasized the importance of planting “championship seeds” in the hearts of young players, with the hope of grooming future champions.

The national speed skating training team, consisting of 16 male and 15 female players, has been working tirelessly to improve their performance. Head coach Li Yan, along with the coaching team, has been implementing training plans and concepts to nurture the “seeds of champions.” They have also been focusing on the mental and physical fitness of the athletes, aiming to create a champion mindset that will propel them to success in the upcoming competitions.

The team’s efforts have already shown promising results, with a significant number of male and female athletes breaking their personal best records in the first competition of the 2023-2024 China Cup Speed ​​Skating Elite League. This improvement in performance has led to an increase in the number of seats for the Chinese team in the World Cup, showcasing the team’s dedication and progress.

One of the team’s standout athletes, Gao Tingyu, who won the men’s 500-meter speed skating gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, is also gearing up for the upcoming competitions. After a season of rest and adjustment, Gao Tingyu has resumed training and is working towards qualifying for the World Cup. His determination and resilience in making a comeback serve as an inspiration to the rest of the team.

With six stops in the 2023-2024 Speed ​​Skating World Cup Series, the Chinese team is set to participate in the upcoming competitions in Japan and China, with the ultimate goal of preparing for the Milan Winter Olympics. As the team continues to train and compete, the focus remains on fostering a championship mindset and striving for excellence in every event, with the gold medal at the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics as the ultimate prize.