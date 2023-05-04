Home » Play-off newcomer Akira Schmid stunned the entire league
The 22-year-old from Langnauer is in the play-off quarterfinals after outstanding performances with the New Jersey Devils. His mentor Alfred Bohren is not surprised by the brilliant performances.

Matured to a safe support: Akira Schmid astounds in goal for the New Jersey Devils with consistently good performances.

Joshua Sarner / Getty

Outstanding ice hockey goalkeepers have a long tradition in Switzerland. In 1994, Pauli Jaks was the first Swiss ever to play a match in the NHL for the Los Angeles Kings. It then took another six years before David Aebischer from Freiburg was given a permanent place in an NHL organization as a backup for the great Patrick Roy in Colorado. Aebischer and Martin Gerber were the first Swiss to have their names engraved in the Stanley Cup.

