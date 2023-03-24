They took to the field in an updated line-up and showed a dream start that determined the character of the entire match. The national football team has never scored two goals in the first three minutes. The newcomers fit in perfectly, so the national team defeated Poland 3:1 at the start of the EURO 2024 qualification. Therefore, one’s and two’s were enough for the editorial evaluation on the school scale, for example the debutants Jurásek and Čvančara were among the best on the field.

