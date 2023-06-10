Player Xuan?Pulisic posted pictures of the national team with red and black text expressly expressing Xia Chuang joining AC Milan – yqqlm

Original title: Player announcement?Pulisic posted pictures of the national team with red and black text expressly expressing that Xia Chuang joined AC Milan

There are various ways of announcing player transfers, and Pulisic, the American captain, made a social media announcement. It is reported that Pulisic posted a photo of himself in the US national team on ins a few days ago, and matched it with the red and black of the US team, but fans in the comment area said that this is Pulisic hinting that he will switch from Chelsea this summer. AC Milan.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Pulisic is expected to switch to Milan in the summer window this year. The captain of the United States took the initiative to contact the Rossoneri, and in order to smoothly transfer to Serie A to join Milan, Pulisic is willing to reduce his salary. The annual salary after tax is as high as 5 million euros.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Pulisic is expected to switch to Milan in the summer window this year. The captain of the United States took the initiative to contact the Rossoneri, and in order to smoothly transfer to Serie A to join Milan, Pulisic is willing to reduce his salary. The annual salary after tax is as high as 5 million euros.

Personally, although Pulisic wears the No. 10 jersey of the Blues at Chelsea, he has been reduced to a marginal player of the team.This season, he played 30 times in various competitions, 20 of which were substitutes, scored only 1 goal and 2 assists. Pulisic has only one year left on his contract with Chelsea, and the player is currently worth 32 million euros in Germany. Chelsea's bloated lineup intends to cash out Pulisic, and Milan's Red Bird is the capital of the United States, which will help Milan sign Pulisic to expand the US market. Therefore, it is almost impossible for Pulisic to join Milan in the summer window this year.

