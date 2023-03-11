Home Sports Players Championship: Rory McIlroy misses cut as Canada’s Adam Svensson opens up two-shot lead
McIlroy’s last PGA Tour victory was the CJ Cup in October last year
-9 A Svensson (Can); -7 S Scheffler (US); -6 MW Lee (Aus), C Morikawa (US), B Griffin (US), C Bezuidenhout (SA)
Selected: -4 V Hovland (Nor), J Day (Aus); -2 J Rose (Eng), A Rai (Eng), T Hatton (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); D Willett (Eng), M Wallace (Eng); +2 S Lowy (Ire); +3 M Fitzpatrick (Eng) +5 R McIlroy (NI)

Rory McIlroy missed the cut as the storm-delayed second round of the Players Championship was completed on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman finished his second round on Friday with a one-over-par 73, to follow his first-round 76.

But he missed the cut by three shots as the final finishers reached the clubhouse on Saturday morning.

Canadian Adam Svensson heads into round three with a two-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Svensson’s birdie on the 18th saw him finish five under for the day.

“It was just very blah,” said McIlroy on pgatour.com. “I guess the course, you just have to be really on to play well here.

“If you’re a little off, it definitely magnifies where you are off. It’s a bit of an enigma. Some years I come here and it feels easier than others.”

It is McIlroy’s first missed cut since the FedEx St Jude Championship last August.

American duo Ben Griffin and Collin Morikawa are tied for third alongside Australia’s Min Woo Lee and Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa.

England’s Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose are the best placed British players, but Matt Fitzpatrick also missed the cut.

