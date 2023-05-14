players compared with the ultras after the defeat against Spezia-breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

The Milan players, defeated on the Spezia field, were called under the curve at the end of the game for a confrontation with the fans

It’s not the first time this has happened in our football and it won’t be the last. surreal what happened at the end of the match, with Milan defeated at Spezia (2-0, goals by Wisniewski and Salvatore Esposito), at the Alberto Picco stadium.

The playersincluding Stefano Pioli, they headed under the Curva rossonera, which occupied the away sector, because they were summoned by the fans, as if to account for their sins. They encouraged us to do our best because the second leg derby is an important challenge, the AC Milan coach tried to explain. May the Devil’s moment be difficult for all to see.

In 2023 Milan never had continuity. The month of January started with the victory on the Salernitana field (2-1, 4 January), but from that moment the light went out. There were moments in which the Rossoneri tried to get back up, reaching the semi-final of the Champions League, but currently remaining outside the top four. And the defeats against Inter in Europe (May 10) and Spezia (May 13) made things worse. But in a delicate moment like this, maybe it could avoid the surreal scene at the end of the match, with the Rossoneri players under the Curva. Not sure who asked for the comparison. Our fans since we won the championship have surprised me so much with the positive things. They have always been close to us. I also saw Milan many years ago and they have always been there. They have always been really close to the team, Kjaer said.

Article 25, paragraph 9 of the Sports Justice Code technically prohibits registered players from submitting to demonstrations that constitute forms of intimidation during matches, but the club reiterates that this is not the case: it was not a dispute, but a confrontation with the fans only pushing the team.