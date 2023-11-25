Players Luis Robert and Víctor Mesa in music video by Myke Towers

Cuban baseball players, Luis Robert Jr. and Victor Mesa Jr., recently appeared in a music video for Puerto Rican singer Myke Towers’ latest production, “The Skirt.” In the video, both players showcased their artistic talents while wearing their baseball shirts and demonstrating their skills as professional baseball players.

Luis Robert Jr., a star for the Chicago White Sox, prevented a ball hit by Victor Mesa Jr., a Miami Marlins Minor League outfielder, from hitting a model’s face. Meanwhile, Robert Jr. displayed his swing by hitting a ball away from the house, alluding to one of the 38 home runs he hit during the 2023 Big League season.

In 2023, Luis Robert Jr. hit 144 hits in 546 times at bat with an offensive average of .264. During the same year, Victor Mesa Jr. played at the Double A level with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, hitting .242 with 117 hits in 483 legal at-bats.

Myke Towers, the artist with whom the Cuban baseball players collaborated, is a 29-year-old Puerto Rican singer known for ventures into genres such as Reggaeton, Latin Trap, and Urban Pop.

The collaboration between the Cuban baseball players and Myke Towers was featured in a tweet from Swing Completo LLC, showcasing their appearance in the music video for “The Skirt.”

