players on the roof of the bus- Courier TV

After the victory against Juventus. The video shot from Kvaratskhelia

In Naples it’s already a Scudetto celebration. After victory against Juventus 1-0 thousands of fans waited for the team’s return from Turin to celebrate. On social media, the images posted by the Azzurri players show the fans in a frenzy while some players, including Kvaratskheliaclimbed onto the roof of the bus to celebrate.

Car parades and fireworks in the city immediately after the victory against Juve, which brings Spalletti’s team closer to the Scudetto. Now a victory against Salernitana, next Saturday, and the simultaneous lack of victory for Lazio at Inter will be enough to have mathematical certainty.

