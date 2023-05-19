Home » Players retired in 2023
Sports

Players retired in 2023

by admin
Players retired in 2023

Domenico Criscito retires at 36 years old. The match between Genoa and Bari was his last game as a player. He received a plaque from the fans before the match and then managed a last-minute penalty to give his team victory. A future as a coach in the Rossoblù club’s youth sector is ready for him. In his career he won two Russian championships, one Russian Cup and two Russian Super Cups, all with the Zenit shirt. In total 26 appearances in blue

SERIES B, ALL VERDICTIONS

See also  Cool snow life enjoys spring snow Yabuli Spring Snow Festival officially opens-Northeast China Heilongjiang-Northeast China

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Bayer Leverkusen-Roma (0-0) — Sportellate.it

Climbing animals, the koala is at risk of...

EXTRA HIT: The national team can secure the...

The Celtics don’t give up: ‘maximum confidence they...

Griner celebrates comeback in the WNBA

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times...

Murder of Pietro Landriani at the Corvetto in...

Novak Djokovic knocked out by Holger Rune in...

NBA, the WNBA has restarted: this is how...

Blikanec and collapse, she sent the title to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy