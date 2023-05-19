Players retired in 2023

Domenico Criscito retires at 36 years old. The match between Genoa and Bari was his last game as a player. He received a plaque from the fans before the match and then managed a last-minute penalty to give his team victory. A future as a coach in the Rossoblù club’s youth sector is ready for him. In his career he won two Russian championships, one Russian Cup and two Russian Super Cups, all with the Zenit shirt. In total 26 appearances in blue

SERIES B, ALL VERDICTIONS