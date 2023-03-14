Wang Zailu’s continuous meritorious service at the last moment

Playing “Death Five” Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team defeated Guangzhou

2023-03-14 10:16:23





Source: Zhejiang Online-Chao News Client





Reporter Cao Linbo

On March 13th, the 34th round of the CBA regular season kicked off. Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team challenged Guangzhou Men’s Basketball Team away. However, in the second half, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team struggled to recover the point difference. Although Yu Jiahao was sent off at the last moment and the team had no center available, Wang Zailu made continuous contributions at critical moments and helped the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team to continue to win. 92-80 victory over the Guangzhou Men’s Basketball Team.

This is the second time that Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball team has encountered Guangzhou Men’s Basketball Team after resuming home and away games. It was the first time that Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team easily defeated their opponents at home. However, during this time, the team suffered from injuries. Affected by the fact that many players are in poor condition and have been absent in turn. Neither Liu Zeyi nor Zhang Dayu appeared in the roster for this game. The head coach Wang Shilong put the young player Lu Zhengyan in the roster. Cui Yongxi of the Guangzhou Men’s Basketball Team did not appear in the lineup for this game.

Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent men’s basketball team encountered difficulties at the beginning, and the hand feeling was not good. Yu Jiahao and his opponent Li Yanzhe were often entangled in the inside line. The offensive end of the basketball team did not improve in the first half, and Wright, who came off the bench, also struggled very much. At the end of the half, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team fell behind.

Although Wu Qian has always encountered the opponent’s strict defense, but in the third quarter, teammate Lu Wenbo stepped up and scored frequently. With 3 minutes left in the third quarter, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Men’s Basketball team recovered the score. After that, the scores of the two teams were close has been rising alternately. Following the fourth quarter, Gary’s three-pointer hit, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team slowly widened the point difference. At the last critical moment, Yu Jiahao left the field with six fouls. The Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team had no center available for a while, so they had no choice but to send Wang Zilu to replace them, forming a small lineup. However, Wang Zilu made a tip-up from the inside and hit a three-pointer. He scored 7 points in a row and grabbed key rebounds to help the team maintain the point difference at the last moment.

Gary scored 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the game, Cheng Shuipeng had 19 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, Lu Wenbo had 18 points and 9 rebounds, Wu Qian had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Wright had 5 points and 10 rebounds , Wang Zilu had 9 points and 8 rebounds.