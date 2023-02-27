Of Sports editorial team

The Inter forward on TV after the defeat: «So we’re not going anywhere, the things I say here I also repeat in the dressing room. I always give 100 for 100».

After the defeat against Bologna, the Bull Lautaro he put his face in front of the cameras. He apologized to the fans, first of all: “I’m here to apologize to the people, to all our fans.” His face is dark, defeat burns and does not hide the thought of him: “If we play like this we’re not going anywhere”, evidently blaming his team and not himself. And in fact he adds: «I always give one hundred percent».

However, when the question comes to him from the Sky television studio: «Sometimes you just need a touch of the ball and you put it in, you have extraordinary power; other times you seem lost. It’s your fault or the team’s fault for not supporting you enough.” Lautaro’s face darkens even more, he chooses silence for a few seconds. And he says: «You have to evaluate this, I’m here to talk about myself». They insist: «But whose fault is it?». And he: «It’s not up to me to say. I have only one face and one voice, the things I’m saying here I also say inside the locker room».