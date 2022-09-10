Original title: Playing one more person is still unable to win, and the Guangzhou team’s exposed dead spot, Hao Junmin, can’t be solved

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Fan Hanyue reported: Last night, Guangzhou team sat in Huadu Stadium and ushered in the challenge of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. Since being drawn at home in 2015, the Guangzhou team has faced Tianjin team 9 times and won all of them. Although Tianjin Jinmen Tigers player Shi Yan was sent off with a red card less than 20 minutes into the game, the Guangzhou team still failed to take down the ten-man opponent and won a draw.

Guangzhou goalkeeper Liu Shibo and midfielder Zhang Xiuwei were injured and did not appear in the team’s roster for this game, while the newly joined Hao Junmin appeared on the bench.

Just 6 minutes into the game, Jinmen Tigers defender Song Yue almost got a red card. He stepped on Ling Jie’s ankle after making a clearance. The referee showed a yellow card after watching the video replay. But only 10 minutes later, Jinmen Tigers midfielder Shi Yan made a big mistake again. Shi Yan raised his foot too high after catching the ball and hit the head of Cai Mingmin, who came to fight for the top.

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers, who played one less person, chose to shrink their defense, which made the Guangzhou team without a high center in the team seem a little helpless on the offensive end. In the face of the intensive defense of Tianjin Tigers, the Guangzhou team’s ground attack was completely unable to create opportunities in the penalty area. Instead, the Tianjin team used counterattacks to play several threatening attacks. In the 38th minute, Xie Weijun of Jinmen Tigers created a single-handed opportunity in the middle circle, and Yan Dinghao, who returned to the defense, chose a tactical foul to bring down Xie Weijun. Fortunately, the foul place was far from the goal, and Li Yang, who was chasing back, also quickly arrived in front of Xie Weijun. The referee did not regard the foul as a chance to destroy the score, but only showed a yellow card.

During the intermission, Cai Mingmin, who was injured in the head, left the field in an ambulance and went to the hospital for examination. Hao Junmin came off the bench to usher in the debut of the Guangzhou team. In the 82nd minute, Guangzhou goalkeeper Zhang Jianzhi elbowed Jinmen Tigers foreign aid Andujar on the head after making a clearance. The referee decisively awarded a penalty kick. It is a pity that the foreign aid Beric, who took the penalty kick for the Tianjin Tigers, performed a disaster today. The penalty kick was of low quality and was easily saved by Zhang Jianzhi. Before the end, Wei Shihao successfully countered offside and caused the Jinmen Tigers defender to foul on the edge of the penalty area. The referee first awarded a penalty kick, but finally changed the free kick under the prompt of the video assistant referee. Because it was too close to the goal, Wei Shihao took a penalty and hit the wall and failed to make a lore.

In this game, both sides have regrets about the result. For the Guangzhou team, it is a pity that they failed to win one less opponent at home. It is a pity to only score one point, while the Jinmen Tigers missed the penalty because of the penalty. A chance to take all three points.

