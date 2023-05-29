Home » Playoff Finals Serie B Old Wild West, so in game 1 – Vigevano, Orzinuovi, Faenza and LUISS win
These are the results of tonight’s matches, Sunday 28 May, for game 1 of the Serie B Old Wild West 2022/23 playoff finals.
Series are best-of-5 games, alternating home-home-away-away.
The winners of the four playoff finals will access the Poule Promozione in Ferrara (16-18 June) which will assign two promotions to Serie A2 for next season.

SERIES B OLD WILD WEST 2023 PLAYOFF FINALS – MATCH 1 – SUNDAY MAY 28

TABLE 1

Maurelli Group Libertas Livorno-Elachem Vigevano 1955 62-78 (Series: 0-1 Vigevano)
Race 2: 30/05/2023 20:45 Maurelli Group Libertas Livorno-Elachem Vigevano 1955 – Live streaming for LNP PASS subscribers

At the following link all the information on the Serie B Old Wild West 2023 playoffs in Table 1 (table, formula, calendars):

TABLE 2

Agribertocchi Orzinuovi-Gemini Mestre 71-53 (Series: 1-0 Orzinuovi)
Race 2: 30/05/2023 20:30 Agribertocchi Orzinuovi-Gemini Mestre – Live streaming for LNP PASS subscribers

At the following link all the information on the Serie B Old Wild West 2023 playoffs in Table 2 (table, formula, calendars):

BOARD 3

Real Sebastiani Rieti – Blacks Faenza 68-72 (Series: 0-1 Faenza)
Race 2: 30/05/2023 21:00 Real Sebastiani Rieti-Blacks Faenza – Live streaming for LNP PASS subscribers

At the following link all the information on the Serie B Old Wild West 2023 playoffs in Table 3 (table, formula, calendars):

BOARD 4

LUISS Rome-Ristopro Fabriano 79-76 (Series: 1-0 LUISS Rome)
Race 2: 30/05/2023 20:30 LUISS Rome-Ristopro Fabriano – Live streaming for LNP PASS subscribers

At the following link all the information on the Serie B Old Wild West 2023 playoffs in Table 4 (table, formula, calendars):

