Playoff semifinal, Game 1: Virtus Bologna vs Derthona Basket 23-13 after 10′

First Quarter

Virtus starts well driven by an excellent Belinelli able to sign the 6-0 run on his own. The abstinence of the guests lasted until 10-0, then Tortona began to grind out good deeds by taking excellent shots even if not all of them turned into baskets. After 8′ the scoreboard speaks clearly and says 20-8: Tortona tries to do his best, but for now Virtus’ greatest resources make the difference. At the end of the first fraction we are on 23-13.